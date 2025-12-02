Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Two poll code violation cases reported in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 10:35 pm IST

In one of the cases, two persons performed a pooja (ritual worship) of a box of an Electronic Voting Machine before the start of voting

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against two individuals in the Bhor area of Pune district, after they allegedly performed a pooja (ritual worship) of a box of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) before the start of voting.

In the second incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s Fursungi candidate Yashwant Bansode told police he was stopped near the railway station by an unidentified man who threatened him and ordered him to withdraw his nomination. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident, which came to light after a video circulated on social media, has prompted strong action from election authorities.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Kedar Deshpande and his wife.

According to officials, the ritual was conducted inside a polling station on the morning of polling day, moments before the voting process was scheduled to begin. The act violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and standard election protocols that require strict neutrality and prohibit any religious activity inside polling premises.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the polling centre head, Rahul Dixit, filed a complaint at the local police station. Based on the report, an FIR was registered against for breaching election rules and failing to follow prescribed procedures.

Election officials stated that while the machines were not tampered with, such actions can raise questions about the impartiality of the voting process. “Any form of religious activity inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited,” an official said.

In the second incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s Fursungi candidate Yashwant Bansode told police he was stopped near the railway station by an unidentified man who threatened him and ordered him to withdraw his nomination. The man allegedly warned that Bansode would “meet the same fate” as Santosh Deshmukh, who was murdered in Beed.

Bansode said he later spotted another suspicious person near the railway tracks and immediately alerted police. He has filed a complaint, and the matter is being probed.

