Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two teens arrested for using foul, threatening language in social media videos
pune news

Two teens arrested for using foul, threatening language in social media videos

According to police, the videos were received through messages on mobile phone by police sub-inspector Sangita Goday. She lodged a complaint in the matter
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday evening arrested two 18-year-old girls for making videos using expletives and threatening language and posting them on multiple social media pages. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday evening arrested two 18-year-old girls for making videos using expletives and threatening language and posting them on multiple social media pages.

The arrested girls have been identified as Sakshi Hemant Shrishrimal, a resident of Pawarnagar in Thergaon, and Sakshi Rakesh Kashyap, a resident of Patrakar chawl in Chinchwad. The police are on the lookout for one other man who is repeatedly seen in videos with Shrishrimal.

“After technical investigation the two girls were arrested and their devices were seized. Upon questioning them about the videos, they confessed to have committed the crime without knowing the gravity of it. They have expressed regret and apologised for making the videos,“ read a statement from Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The accounts of the girl are named Thergaon Queen and over 50 versions of the username with Shrishrimal’s photos and videos exist on one well-known platform. The girl is seen with multiple people, including a minor boy, using expletives and threatening unidentified people. In one of the videos, the girl is seen threatening to perform 302 (section for murder under Indian penal code) on someone, said officials.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, the videos were received through messages on mobile phone by police sub-inspector Sangita Goday. She lodged a complaint in the matter and a case was registered.

A case under Sections 292, 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station against the three. Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Jadhav is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP