Two teens arrested for using foul, threatening language in social media videos

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday evening arrested two 18-year-old girls for making videos using expletives and threatening language and posting them on multiple social media pages.

The arrested girls have been identified as Sakshi Hemant Shrishrimal, a resident of Pawarnagar in Thergaon, and Sakshi Rakesh Kashyap, a resident of Patrakar chawl in Chinchwad. The police are on the lookout for one other man who is repeatedly seen in videos with Shrishrimal.

“After technical investigation the two girls were arrested and their devices were seized. Upon questioning them about the videos, they confessed to have committed the crime without knowing the gravity of it. They have expressed regret and apologised for making the videos,“ read a statement from Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The accounts of the girl are named Thergaon Queen and over 50 versions of the username with Shrishrimal’s photos and videos exist on one well-known platform. The girl is seen with multiple people, including a minor boy, using expletives and threatening unidentified people. In one of the videos, the girl is seen threatening to perform 302 (section for murder under Indian penal code) on someone, said officials.

According to police, the videos were received through messages on mobile phone by police sub-inspector Sangita Goday. She lodged a complaint in the matter and a case was registered.

A case under Sections 292, 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station against the three. Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Jadhav is investigating the case.