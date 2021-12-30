Two-wheeler riders flout traffic norms, risk lives at accident spot near Navale bridge chowk

PUNE Major traffic violations occur at the tragic accident spot near the Bhumkar bridge near Navale bridge chowk on the bypass highway. Here two-wheelers ride into the ‘no entry’ zone on the wrong side of the bypass highway increasing the chances of an accident.

Despite repeated action taken by the Pune traffic police department, commuters risk lives to save time.

“If we want to go to the nearby Navale bridge chowk, rather than to take the long turn from opposite side many people on the two-wheelers go through the wrong way. To save time people risk their lives,” said Sunny Navghane, a nearby resident.

On December 28, a speeding truck carrying industrial equipment from Pimpri to Satara, hurtled down almost 600m in a reverse mode on the Bhumkar bridge near Navale bridge chowk on the bypass highway, running over three people and hitting a car and two SUVs before coming to a halt at 9 am on Tuesday morning.

In the accident, Hemant Yashwant Talale (27) and Chetan Ramesh Solanki (31), both residents of Narhe, and Nitin Chandrakant Dhawale (29) of Shivane were run over by the truck.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad road-Warje residents association, said, “It is not the only duty of traffic police or civic body to provide infrastructure or take action on violators but people should themselves realise the risk of riding on wrong side of the road and that too on the bypass highway which has round the clock traffic.”

“We try to create awareness among people through social media and other forms of communication, but many are ignorant,” he said.

Vijay Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Our traffic police personnel take action against people who come in the no-entry or wrong side through the bypass highway. But people should follow traffic rules for their own safety.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the heavy vehicle truck who dashed three-person and several other vehicles on Tuesday was arrested by the Sinhagad police on Thursday. The process of lodging a first information report (FIR) against him is in process and further investigation is going on in the case.