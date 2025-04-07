Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two-year-old child dies after being run over by water tanker in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 05:24 AM IST

According to police, the tanker had arrived at the society to deliver water. After unloading, the driver began reversing the vehicle to exit the premises

A two-year-old child lost his life after being run over by a water tanker at around 7:30 pm on Saturday in the Sumeru Vasant Pushpa Society, located in Ganpati Matha, Warje.

After the incident, the driver escaped from the spot to evade police arrest but was arrested later in the evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
After the incident, the driver escaped from the spot to evade police arrest but was arrested later in the evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the tanker had arrived at the society to deliver water. After unloading, the driver began reversing the vehicle to exit the premises. However, while doing so, he reportedly got distracted by a conversation and failed to notice the child approaching the rear end of the vehicle.

Vishvjeet Kinegade senior police inspector at the Warje-Malwadi police station said, “When tanker driving was taking a reverse, the watchman of the building and grandmother of the child shouted and asked the driver to stop the tanker. But within seconds, he ran over the child.’’

After the incident, the driver escaped from the spot to evade police arrest but was arrested later in the evening.

A team of Warje-Malwadi police rushed to the spot and sent the child’s dead body to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem. Police have taken the driver into custody.

Warje Malwadi Police have registered a case against the driver, Bisulal alias Sunny Pyarelal Baraskar, 33, a resident of Dattawadi, under sections 105, 281 of the BNS and sections 119/177, 134(a) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act

News / Cities / Pune / Two-year-old child dies after being run over by water tanker in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On