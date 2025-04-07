Two-year-old child dies after being run over by water tanker in Pune

A two-year-old child lost his life after being run over by a water tanker at around 7:30 pm on Saturday in the Sumeru Vasant Pushpa Society, located in Ganpati Matha, Warje. After the incident, the driver escaped from the spot to evade police arrest but was arrested later in the evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the tanker had arrived at the society to deliver water. After unloading, the driver began reversing the vehicle to exit the premises. However, while doing so, he reportedly got distracted by a conversation and failed to notice the child approaching the rear end of the vehicle.

Vishvjeet Kinegade senior police inspector at the Warje-Malwadi police station said, “When tanker driving was taking a reverse, the watchman of the building and grandmother of the child shouted and asked the driver to stop the tanker. But within seconds, he ran over the child.’’

After the incident, the driver escaped from the spot to evade police arrest but was arrested later in the evening.

A team of Warje-Malwadi police rushed to the spot and sent the child’s dead body to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem. Police have taken the driver into custody.

Warje Malwadi Police have registered a case against the driver, Bisulal alias Sunny Pyarelal Baraskar, 33, a resident of Dattawadi, under sections 105, 281 of the BNS and sections 119/177, 134(a) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act