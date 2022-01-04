Uday Samant chairs meet with collectors, VCs to assess situation in colleges

PUNE Given the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and in Pune, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday chaired a meeting with all divisional commissioners, collectors and all vice- chancellors to discuss and evaluate Covid-19 situation in educational institutions and ways to implement Covid-19 protocols.

The meeting comes at a time when Pune is recording high number of cases , which are estimated to go up, according to the authorities. The important decision regarding offline classes and examinations will soon be taken by Samant.

“Today (Tuesday) an online meeting with all the divisional commissioners, district collectors and state university chancellors was held to take the review of Covid situation of each district. Also, the inputs from students, parents and faculties were taken and reviewed and accordingly on Wednesday, the final decision on college and university campus opening or closing down will be taken, “ said Samant.

As the schools in Mumbai and now in Pune are been closed down due to fear of the increasing Covid cases, similar decision regarding college campus and offline studies will be declared soon.

Senior officials from the state higher education department requesting anonymity said, “As the Covid cases are on rise in the state, schools have been shut down again and now in today’s meeting review of students from universities and colleges was taken. Most probably the university and college campuses will also shut down till January 31 but the official announcement is yet to be made.”

However, students are unhappy with the college campuses closing down, Rakesh Khaladakar a student said, “I came back to Pune last month to join back offline classes and have rented out a flat along with four other friends. If The college is shut down again, then our financial condition will be affected, as my parents have already taken loan for my studies and for my accommodation and other study related work.”

