Uday Samant inaugurates Maha faculty development academy

PUNE Uday Samant, minister of higher education and technical education (Maharashtra) on Saturday inaugurated Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA) at Model Colony in Pune. Samant said it is the only state government institution in the country to have initiated a structured institute for faculty development as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“MSFDA is a ₹60 crore project and we are inaugurating the first phase today. This building will be functional as a higher and technical education department. Offices of joint directors such as technical education, higher education, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will be housed here. Facilities of accommodation for the trainees have also been made,” said Samant after inaugurating the new building.

Speaking on the occasion, Samant announced that the joint directorates under his department and important offices will be moved to one campus soon in order to facilitate work for students, colleges and institutions.

The institute has entered into agreements with Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research (IISER) and Initiative of Change at Panchgani to train and enhance the knowledge of over one lakh professors in the state. “Aim is to create an eco-system in higher education so that whatever good has to be offered by someone can be shared. We are turning towards a multidisciplinary education pattern. Earlier as well, training programs for teachers were carried out. Maharashtra has become the first state in the county to start a dedicated training program and a structured academy for over one lakh faculties from 4,000 colleges and 1,500 technical colleges in the state not only at their induction but as a continuous process. The training will be given at every stage,” said Nipun Vinayak, Executive Director (MSFDA).

Samant emphasised that this training program will be eventually extended to the teachers from private colleges and non-teaching staff from colleges and universities. He also announced that a special training unit for the candidates who wish to appear for UPSC and MPSC would also be started here.