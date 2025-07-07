UGC clears decks for promotion of 1,421 Maha professors with M.Phil degrees

PUNE: In a long-awaited move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 3 granted exemption from NET and/or SET eligibility to as many as 1,421 professors in Maharashtra who hold a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) postgraduate degree. These professors have been waiting for over 25 years for recognition of their academic credentials. The decision also clears the decks for promotion of these professors to senior and selection grades. Pune, India - July 31, 2023: 11th adimission students crowd at Garware College in Pune, India, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, the matter has been pending for long now. Before 1993 and even between June 14, 2006 and July 11, 2009, an M.Phil. degree was considered a valid qualification for appointment to teaching posts. However, professors who acquired their M.Phil. degrees between 1994 and 2009 were left out of this benefit and denied promotional opportunities due to the absence of a NET/SET qualification.

Patil informed that the matter was repeatedly taken up with union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UGC officials. Upon highlighting the inconsistency and injustice faced by these professors, the state government requested a one-time relaxation for the rest. Responding positively, the UGC granted exemption from NET/SET eligibility to as many as 1,421 professors, allowing them to be considered for promotions from the date they received their M.Phil. degrees.

Patil said, “This is a significant step towards justice for senior professors who have served the education system for decades without due recognition.” He added that the decision will now enable these professors to receive their long overdue promotions to senior and selection grades.