UKG announced the opening of its centre in Pune

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), the largest US-based private SaaS firm dealing in HR, Payroll, and workforce management solutions, announced the opening of its centre of excellence in Pune. This new India office is designed to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers in 150 countries worldwide, leveraging the city’s highly skilled and diverse talent pool. The new space in Pune will complement UKG’s existing offices in Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, contributing to the company’s growing presence in the country. “Our continued India expansion, starting here in Pune, will play a pivotal role in driving the next chapter of our global growth success,” said Nitin Chandel, group vice president & India country manager, UKG.

Girls from the EWS to get AI training

Pune: In a bid to provide training in AI to the young girls from the economically weaker section, Rotary Club of Bibwewadi Pune has joined hands with HG Foundation, Serrala India and Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) to launch the initiative titled ‘Asmita Next. An official announcement to this effect was made during a special program at Hyatt Regency organised to mark the completion of a decade of the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi, Pune. While sharing the details of ‘Asmita Next’, Dr Prachi Pandya said, “The cost of training and the ultramodern Laptop required for this training ( ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh per student) shall be taken up by the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi – Pune.”

Suhana warehouse gets net-zero certificate

Pune: Suhana Warehouse, Yavat, Pune bagged the Net Zero Energy certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), at IGBC’s Green Summit & Abhinandan 2025 event on June 1. Chief guest, Pankaja Munde, minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Maharashtra, presented this certificate to Anand Chordia, director, Technology & Innovation, Suhana Masala, & founder, the Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF), in the presence of Dr Poorva Keskar, chairperson, IGBC Pune chapter, Hrishikesh Manjrekar, co-chair, IGBC Pune chapter & other committee members from IGBC. Organised by CII – IGBC Pune chapter, the ceremony was held in Pune.

Applications invited for IET India scholarship awards

Pune: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has extended the deadline for the 9th IET India scholarship award applications till June 22, 2025. It is one of India’s prestigious scholarship programmes, and is free to apply for and open to all. Interested students may visit https://bit.ly/4dOSjaj for detailed information. By extending the deadline, IET wants to encourage more engineering students to apply for this scholarship. Besides the prize money, shortlisted students will receive national recognition, chances to present their work at major industry events, and access to a global network of professionals through IET Membership.