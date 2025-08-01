Pune: Hundreds of civil engineering graduates and competitive exam aspirants gathered outside the Pune district collector’s office on Thursday to protest, demanding the immediate recruitment of thousands of vacant posts in the water resources and water conservation departments. Unemployed engineers protest outside collector’s office, demand jobs

The last Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment took place in 2019, and while fresh recruitment was approved in April 2023, no advertisement has been released yet, they claimed.

According to the students, over 2,200 junior engineer posts and more than 2,400 civil engineering assistant posts are currently lying vacant in the water resources department. They also pointed out that not a single recruitment has been conducted for civil engineering assistants in the water conservation department.

“The department has vacant posts. Why aren’t they hiring? We want immediate recruitment; otherwise, we will launch a statewide protest,” said civil engineer and aspirant Kiran More.

The agitation was jointly organised by Congress state convenor, employment department Dhanjay Shinde, student activist Nitin Andhale, and representatives of various engineers’ associations.

The protesters demanded that the department act on Minister Sanjay Rathod’s announcement from December 26, 2024, which promised the recruitment of 3,000 posts, including several technical positions. They also cited the revised departmental structure approved on June 18, 2025, which calls for the urgent appointment of at least 1,500 civil engineering assistants.

“Thousands of civil engineering posts are lying vacant, while aspirants are sinking into anxiety and despair. If recruitment doesn’t begin immediately, we will launch a statewide protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” warned Andhale.

“The Congress party has given the state government a 15-day ultimatum. If no concrete decision is taken within this period, we will launch an indefinite protest in front of the main gate of Water And Land Management Institute (WALMI) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” said Shinde.

Addressing the protesters through a video call, Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal said, “I am supporting and giving you all assurance that the party will pursue the matter with the government.”