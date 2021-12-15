Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Union home minister Amit Shah in Pune on December 19
pune news

Union home minister Amit Shah in Pune on December 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party arranged a melawa (meeting) at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch with the home minister for party officials in the city
Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah, will visit Pune city on December 19. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah, will visit Pune city on December 19.

Shah will visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to inaugurate a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, as well do the ground breaking for the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Bharatiya Janata Party arranged a melawa (meeting) at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch with the home minister for party officials in the city.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Shah will address workers. It will increase the confidence of party workers to win more seats in the PMC elections.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP