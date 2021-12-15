Union home minister Amit Shah in Pune on December 19

PUNE Union home and co-operative minister Amit Shah, will visit Pune city on December 19.

Shah will visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to inaugurate a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, as well do the ground breaking for the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Bharatiya Janata Party arranged a melawa (meeting) at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch with the home minister for party officials in the city.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Shah will address workers. It will increase the confidence of party workers to win more seats in the PMC elections.”