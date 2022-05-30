UPSC results: Priyamvada Mhaddalkar is Maharashtra topper
PUNE Maharashtra’s Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar was the state topper in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.
Mhaddalkar, who hails from Mumbai, secured an all-India rank 13. She has been preparing for this examination for the past two years and also quit her job in a private company.
“I am overwhelmed by the results, and to be ranked in the first 15 in the country is an achievement for me. I express gratitude to my family who supported me throughout this journey,” said Mhaddalkar.
This is her second attempt. In 2020, she couldn’t prepare well.
“As I was not prepared last year, I did not fill the form. Last year, I focussed on my studies and now I am the state topper,” she added.
Mhaddalkar completed her engineering from VJIT College and then did her MBA from IIM Bengaluru. Since her early days in the industry, Mhaddalkar had decided to prepare for the competitive examinations. She began her career in the investment banking sector, where she had the opportunity to visit Germany in an exchange programme. After paying her student loans, she quit her job in July 2020 to concentrate full time for UPSC studies.
Mhaddalkar said she chose the online learning mode for classes and did self-study for all subjects.
“My father is a government servant too. I have always wanted to appear for the competitive exams and serve the society,” she said.
