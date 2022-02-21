Vaccine stock at pvt hospitals: Half fail to respond before deadline, others refuse to give up stock

PUNE As PMC begins collecting information on details of Covishield doses available with private hospitals, some have demanded that the government replace the stock while most have refused to handover dose to the government. As of Monday, only 47 hospitals of 111 registered private hospitals have submitted information on dosage available with them. Of the 47 who have responded to the state government’s call, 18 do not wish to give up their stock to the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government had set a deadline of February 21 to private hospitals to submit details on the stock available with them, including batch number, expiry date, the number of doses available and whether or not they are willing to give that stock to the government. The state health department began gathering information on available stock at private hospitals after reports started coming in that many doses would have to be discarded by next month because of the due expiry date. To avoid wastage, the state reached out to private hospitals on Friday to submit information latest by Monday.

However, despite such a huge number of vaccines likely to go to waste, the private hospitals in city and rural pune have not responded to the call. In rural areas, of the 700 private covid vaccination centres, only 23 submitted the information. It is estimated that Pune district has over two million doses of vaccine available with them. Pune city hospitals have reported stock for only 141,622 doses of which over 0.1 million stock is with Jupiter hospital alone which stated that it would surrender the stock if the government agrees to replace it later with fresh stock. In rural areas, Covid vaccination centres have submitted details of 52,340 doses, most of which has been reported by Symbiosis hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer at Symbiosis hospital said, “We got the circular on Friday afternoon through WhatsApp, however, there was no official communication from the district health officer or the taluka health officer. We have over 41,000 doses of Covishield available with us. In addition to providing the stock free of cost to the government, we even offered to provide the skilled manpower to administer the vaccine to beneficiaries. However, it seems like there are no takers for the vaccine.”

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We had sought information from all private hospitals which they had to submit by Monday. More than half of them have failed to do so. Now the state will take a final call on what to do with this information.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said, “We are still getting the information and based on the number of doses and the expiry date for the stock we will take a call on what to do. The state government has excess vaccine doses available with them anyways.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairperson of the Hospital Board Pune chapter, IMA said, “Private hospitals do want to give up their stock and may be they have communicated either directly to the state government or might do it in the next few days. The vaccine expiry date for the existing stock is a dynamic information and it needs to be reviewed by the government in every few weeks to avoid mass wastage. The shelf life of Covishield vaccine is about nine months. Certain doses are going to expire every month so we need to develop mechanism to replace and more so urgently for those which would expire from February end.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}