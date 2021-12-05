Vaccine stock with private hospitals in Pune running into ‘expiry’ trouble

Even as the threat of the Omicron Sars-Cov-2 variant has people rushing to civic vaccination centres, a large quantity of vaccines is pending at private hospitals in the city.

These vaccines have been part of the stockpile for the past three months and with the validity of Covid-19 vaccines at six months, private hospitals hope that either the government or the manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), would take back the stock and allocate fresh stock. The fresh stock is for future demand for vaccines either in the form of booster doses or a possible third wave.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the hospital board of India, Pune chapter, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “As of last week, as per government figures provided to us there are about 650,000 vaccine doses available with private hospitals. We have had this stock with us since the past three months and since the validity of the vaccine is for about six months in total, this stock would remain efficient until March. We had discussions with the government to take this stock and distribute it to various centres and then allocate fresh stock to us later, as the demand goes up, but there has been no reply.”

Dr Patil added: “Now we are planning to write to manufacturers, Serum Institute of India (SII), in this case, to take back the stock which they can distribute and give us fresh stock later when the demand goes up.”

Dr Patil further said that the only way the demand would go back up is when the government permits administering a booster dose to those who want to take it, especially healthcare and frontline workers.

Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, the demand for vaccines has gone up at government centres which have plenty of vaccine stock available.

Dr Avdhut Bodhamwad, medical superintendent with Ruby Hall Clinic said, “The Omicron scare has not led to any resultant increase in vaccinations in our hospital. As per me, people want booster doses and not the regular ones because a lot of people already have taken both doses. If we get permission for booster doses from then demand will increase.”

Dr Abrarali Dalal, CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals, said that vaccination for 18+ age group which started in the last week of May 2021 steadily picked up pace and remains stable as of now. “We have not seen any significant change in the numbers of vaccinations since the news about the Omicron variant,” added Dalal.

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital said, “There is just a slight increase in vaccination demand which has gone up from 25 doses a day to now 75 doses a day, which can be attributed to the Omicron scare.”

While vaccine stocks are nearing their expiry date at private hospitals and government hospitals have more than enough stock, Pune still has about 1.3 million who have not taken their second dose of Covishield.