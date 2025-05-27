Vaishnavi dowry death case: Ex-Karnataka minister’s son among five arrested for sheltering prime accused 

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Monday arrested five persons, including the son of a former Congress minister from Karnataka, for allegedly providing shelter and assistance to the main accused Rajendra and Sushil Hagavane while they were on the run in connection with Vaishnavi Hagavane dowry death case. Senior police inspector Anil Vibhute of Bavdhan police station confirmed the arrests and said the investigation revealed that Rajendra and Sushil Hagavane stayed at multiple locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Those arrested have been identified as Mohan alias Bandu Uttam Bhegade, a 60-year-old resident of Vadgaon Maval; Bandu Laxman Phatak, 55, from Lonavla; Amol Vijay Jadhav, 35, and Rahul Dasharath Jadhav, 45, both residents of Pusegaon in Khatav, Satara district; and Pritam Veerkumar Patil, 47, from Kognoli in Belgaum district of Karnataka. Patil is the son of Veerkumar Patil, a senior Congress leader and former Karnataka energy minister who served as an MLA for 28 years.

According to police, all five played a role in helping the Hagavane father-son duo evade arrest by arranging a stay and transportation during their absconding period. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Senior police inspector Anil Vibhute of Bavdhan police station confirmed the arrests and said the investigation revealed that Rajendra and Sushil Hagavane stayed at multiple locations, including farmhouses and resorts, across Pune, Satara, and the Maharashtra–Karnataka border area, aided by the arrested individuals.

“We have arrested five individuals for helping and providing shelter to Rajendra and Sushil Hagavane in this case. They will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said Vibhute.

Among the key hideouts was a resort near the state border where the Hagavanes stayed between May 19 and 21. The booking was made under the name of Pritam Patil, who also arranged their meals. Shilpa Nageshkar, owner of Heritage Resort, said, “The booking was made on the evening of May 19 in Patil’s name and the guests checked out on the morning of May 21. Payment was made by Patil, and food was delivered through tiffins arranged by him.”

During this period, the Hagavanes maintained a low profile, arriving at the resort late at night and avoiding movement during the day. Police said Hagavane also stayed at the farmhouse of Amol Jadhav in Pusegaon and visited other locations in Vadgaon Maval, Alandi, and Kognoli before returning to Pune on May 22. Two associates, Gulzar Zari and Gaubi Mulla, were also with him at the resort.

Sources said Pritam Patil and Rajendra Hagavane knew each other through common horse-riding circles, and this personal connection is believed to have played a role in facilitating the absconding accused’s movement.

Police officials said the investigation into the support network that helped Hagavane escape arrest is still underway, and further legal action will follow.

Meanwhile on Monday, Bavdhan police told the court that according to the post-mortem report, 29 injury marks were found on Vaishnavi’s dead body. Crucially, five to six injury marks are believed to have been inflicted before the suicide, raising serious questions about ongoing physical abuse.

On Monday, accused husband Shashank Hagavane, mother in law Lata Hagavane and sister in law Karishma Hagavane were produced in the court. The court has extended their police custody until May 28, allowing further investigation into the case.

Police also told that all bank accounts belonging to the Hagavane family have now been frozen. Authorities are also probing the use of funds obtained by mortgaging Vaishnavi’s gold, the purpose of which still remains unclear. The police believe that tracing these financial activities may reveal more about the motives behind the harassment.

Additionally, a connection is suspected between the Hagavane family and absconding accused Nilesh Chavan. Police say it is critical to investigate this link as part of the wider conspiracy and therefore sought joint interrogation of all three arrested individuals.