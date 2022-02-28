Various institutes in Pune to celebrate National Science Day

PUNE On the occasion of National Science Day, several programmes and seminars have been organised at various national-level science institutes in Pune. However, even this year, celebrations will be held online due to Covid-19 to avoid spread of the virus.

At the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, all programmes will be held online on the institute’s social media platforms including IISER Pune Science Activity Centre’s YouTube channel and Twitter handle. For the entire day on February 28, there will be talks on various subjects such as C V Raman: brief history; Rocks full of life; The James Webb space telescope; Reconstructing past climate using tree rings; Data science – making sense of uncertainty; Reading the blueprints of life – DNA sequencing; Colours in Mathematics; (Mil)lets do it; Quick primer on particle physics with an experimentalist; Tackling plastic pollution and so on.

Whereas the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA)-GMRT (the world’s most sensitive low-frequency radio telescope) will exhibit videos and posters on general astronomy, radio astronomy, engineering systems etc. on their Science Day website at https://gmrtscienceday.ncra.tifr.res.in/. These will include videos about how the GMRT works and will feature content on basic sciences, physics and astronomy, along with information about various astronomy institutions in India and how to become an astronomer and video bytes from some of the scientists and students at NCRA.

At the National Institute of Chemicals (NCL), Pune, Science Day will be celebrated with professor Ambuj D Sagar, Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi, professor of policy studies and head, School of Public Policy, IIT Delhi, will be delivering National Science Day talks online. The link for attending the lecture is: https://youtu.be/c3a03cdEusk.