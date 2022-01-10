Vasantotsav to take place from January 20 to 23

PUNE The classical music festival circuit in Pune will start buzzing again as Vasantotsav 2022, will be held from January 20 to 23. Known for offering the music lovers with different forms of music on a single platform , the festival is being organised by Vasantrao Deshpande Prathishthan and will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

This is the 15th consecutive year of this festival, said Rahul Deshpande, grandson of late Vasantrao Deshpande and an acclaimed vocalist.

Organisers said, all the protocols as prescribed by the local administration on the backdrop of the pandemic shall be observed. Bapu Deshpande, Neha Deshpande and Rajas Upadhye will look after the overall organisation of the festival.

Starting on Thursday, January 20, at 5 pm, the audience will get a chance to witness a duet by Nayan Ghosh and Ishaan Ghosh on Sitar and Tabla. The second performance of the day will be by L. Subramaniam and group (Violin Carnatic style).