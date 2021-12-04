Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vax or mask? Pune businesses weigh which mandate to follow
pune news

Vax or mask? Pune businesses weigh which mandate to follow

Many establishments in Pune have stopped checking vaccination certificates, but have made it compulsory to wear a mask and are conducting temperature checks
Workers are seen checking vaccination certificate at D Mart, Satara road, on Saturday. Customers are not allowed to enter without vaccination proof. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:49 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha, Pune

Though the government has made it mandatory for establishments to check vaccination certificates, many have not been doing so. However, these establishments have made wearing masks and temperature check compulsory for all who will enter their shop premises. At the same time, supermarkets like D-Mart have started checking certificates of both doses, without which customers are not being allowed inside the premises.

On November 29, the state government issued an order, according to which, without a vaccination certificate, an individual is not allowed to step in public places or either use public transport.

“We have already opposed the Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) guidelines. No other state has been given such guidelines, except for Maharashtra. All the shopkeepers and customers are strictly following temperature checks and wearing of masks guidelines regularly,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, Federation of the Trade Association of Pune (FTAP).

However, grocery marts like D-mart and sports clubs like Deccan Gymkhana have started asking for vaccination certificates or an RT-PCR negative report, done 72 hours prior.

“Since international tournaments have started in the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts we are making it mandatory to check Covid vaccination certificates,” said an official from the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts.

RELATED STORIES

D-mart, watch guard said, “We have been asking for vaccination certificates since the past two days. Those who have not completed vaccination are not allowed inside.”

“We are making sure that customers are masked-up and regular temperature checks are done at all our retail putlets. Even customers are supporting i and are following all the guidelines,” said Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers.

Box

Head: Covid appropriate behaviour guidelines of state government

- Rs10,000 fine for shop owner if a customer enters the premises without being fully vaccinated

- 50,000 fine for shop owner for not following CAB guidelines

- 500 fine to the customer for violating CAB.

