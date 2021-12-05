Vehicle-free Laxmi road on Pedestrian Day

To celebrate Pedestrian Day, on December 11, the city’s most crowded and bustling street, Laxmi road will be closed for traffic and will be an open street mall.

This is on the behest of Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who along with the Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) has declared December 11 as the city’s Pedestrian Day where more importance will be given to walking than to vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laxmi Road will be closed to traffic from Nimbalkar Talim chowk to Umbraya Ganapati chowk. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will arrange special buses for the day. “We request the citizens to enjoy the bus ride and try not to get their vehicles in order to experience the open street mall. This will be done for only a day. The shopkeepers have also welcomed this decision. This is part of our attempt to create public awareness regarding pedestrian’s way,” said Mohol.

Pranjali Deshpande, an expert on Urban traffic management and also part of this movement said, “On December 11, pedestrians will be able to enjoy shopping without traffic hurdles. On this day the street will be closed for vehicles from Nimbalkar Talim chowk to Umbraya Ganapati chowk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in November conducted surveys to understand views of pedestrians, and shopkeepers on pedestrianising Laxmi road. “Most of the respondents are positive for a one-day trial of the same. Pedestrians have given a positive response, as most of them walk a long distance from the parking area to shops. Pedestrians also mentioned that crossing the street multiple times to access shops on the other side is a big hassle,” added Deshpande, who helped the officials with technical support to analyse data, survey form.