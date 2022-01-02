Vehicles halting on narrow road make Chandni chowk a risky drive

PUNE While the stretch near Narhe on Mumbai-Bangalore highway has been the focus due to series of mishaps, the other part of the road between Chandni chowk and Wakad is also equally risky, according to regular commuters.

At Chandni chowk, many vehicles halt suddenly to pick up passengers going towards Mumbai, posing risk to those driving from behind especially when the highway often witnesses vehicles passing at higher speed.

On one hand the ongoing construction of the flyover at Chandni chowk has turned the road narrower, the halting of vehicles, many say, causes problem. At the same time, another stretch on the highway between Warje and Wadgaon is also risky as hawkers selling fruits and vegetables cause hindrance.

“I stay at Katraj and go to work at Hinjewadi while passing through Highway. Every day I find vehicles suddenly halting near Chandni chowk or fruit sellers occupying part of the highway. Given that it’s a highway, and vehicles move at a particular speed, such hindrance has in the past turned deadly,” said Avinash Bhosale, an IT engineer.

According to the data shared by Pune police, stretch between Bhumkar bridge and Navle bridge have reported 25 accidents in 2020 while part under Sinhgad road jurisdiction saw 20 mishaps and Warje police station recorded 33 accidents.

Besides accidents, the congestion due to flyover work at Chandni chowk often leads to long queue of vehicles heading towards Mumbai. At the same time, despite various initiatives taken by National Highway Authority of India and police, the Highway near Narhe continues to be risky, as see last week when three persons were killed when a truck hurtled in reverse and run them over.

“The major and higher number of accidents occur on the Navle bridge.The traffic police are not on duty to manage heavy traffic coming from all directions under Bhumkar bridge,” said Latika Kunwar, shop owner.

The Navle bridge connects Mumbai-Bangalore highway and a left turn to the service road leads to Katraj witnessing such cases often. Abhijeet Shinde, a resident staying on that highway said, “Katraj has become an accident-prone area. Generally, the accidents occur majorly due to two reasons - one, due to bursting of the tyre of a vehicle coming from Bhumkar bridge and secondly the vehicles taking reverse on the bridge.”