Veteran leader of working classes and progressive thinker N D Patil passes away in Kolhapur

PUNE Veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (peasants and workers party) leader Narayan Dyandeo Patil, popularly known as N D Patil, passed away due to age-related ailments in Kolhapur on Monday, doctors treating him said. He was 93.

Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections, was active in public life till last year when he had contracted Covid though he recovered later.

A towering figure in leftist movement in the state, Patil had joined the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP) for justice and rights of farmers and labourers in 1948. While working with the outfit, Patil studied academic and social issues in depth. He fought for the protection of the interest of the downtrodden during his life. Patil also participated in mill workers’ movement.

Patil had served as cooperative minister in Maharashtra cabinet during 1978 to 1980. He was also an MLC for 18 years. He also participated in Sayukta Maharashtra movement and fought for merger of border areas like Belgavi, Nipani into Maharashtra.

A leader of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, Patil had also served as an MLA from 1985 to 1990. He had worked as the secretary-general of the SKP. He was born on July 15, 1929, in Dhavali village in the Sangli district in western Maharashtra.

Several leaders including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, paid tributes to Patil and said that with Patil’s death, the farmers and labourers have lost their voices. Following Patil’s demise, NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Kolhapur hospital to pay tribute. “A principled and selfless leader, who had faith in the working class, is lost. He raised voice in the legislature for issues of marginalised class. He defeated many battles but lost this one,” Pawar said. Patil is Pawar’s brother-in-law.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to conduct the minister’s last rites with state honours.

“The strong voice of farmers and working people is now lost. His leadership was inspiring for Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra will suffer a lot due to Patil’s death,” said Thackeray in his tweet. The CM said Patil espoused the cause of making Karnataka’s Belgaum, with a large number of Marathi-speaking people, as a part of Maharashtra.

Patil completed M A in Economics from Willingdon College in Sangli. After completing LL.B from Pune University, he worked as a professor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara. He was also a former dean of the sociology department at the Shivaji University in Kolhapur. From 1959, he has been a member of the managing council of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara.