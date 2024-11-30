Menu Explore
Vidya Valley School wins top spot in SFA championship

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Vidya Valley School, Sus, won the top spot in the inter-school competition Sports For All (SFA ) Championships 2024 held in the city recently.

On the final day of the SFA Championships, The Bishops Co-Ed School, Undri, shone in football, securing gold in boys’ U-16, girls’ U-14, and both gold and silver in girls’ U-18. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Millennium National School, Karve Nagar, finished in second place, while The Bishops Co-Ed School, Undri, rounded out the podium in third.

On the final day of the SFA Championships, The Bishops Co-Ed School, Undri, shone in football, securing gold in boys’ U-16, girls’ U-14, and both gold and silver in girls’ U-18. Millennium National School, Karve Nagar, claimed boys’ U-14 basketball gold.

Meanwhile, Advait Fere of Pawar Public School and Krutika Deshmukh of Bhartiya Vidyapeeth, Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence, won U-11 badminton singles, while SNBP Morwadi and City Pride Moshi dominated handball with multiple golds.

Later, at the closing ceremony, Samar Javalkote of Pawar Public School, Nanded City, earned the title of ‘Golden Boy’ for his three gold medals across Karate and Speedcubing, showing the prowess of both brawn and brain.

Shauraya Khandelot from Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa Budruk, meanwhile, was named ‘Golden Girl’ after securing two gold medals in Karate and Throwball, displaying remarkable versatility and skill.

