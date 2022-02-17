Pune’s Vijay Talkies, started in 1942, demolished

PUNE: Vijay Talkies on Laxmi road – which saw generations of students bunk college to catch matinee shows of some of the best English and Marathi films – has been razed to the ground. This single-screen theatre was established in 1942 and weathered many a storm through India’s independence movement and beyond.

The owner of Vijay Talkies, Suryakant Nikam, said, “We have been planning to demolish the old theatre and build a commercial complex with a state-of-the-art single-screen theatre as per the government rules but that will take at least two years to be ready.”

During the past two years of the pandemic, the Poona Exhibitors’ Association, which owns single-screen theatres, appealed to the government to close down these theatres to pave the way for commercial complexes to be built. While some single-screen theatres downed their shutters, others like Vijay Talkies opted to be demolished only to be redeveloped as mixed business centres with a single-screen theatre as part of them.

Senior Marathi film critic Subhashchandra Jadhav said, “Though the youth know it as Vijay Talkies, it was earlier known as ‘Limaye Natya Chitra Mandir’ that was established in 1942 on Lakshmi road and was famous for the sangeet natak and later became a cinema theatre. This was owned by Narayan Limaye and later in 1972, it was leased to the Joshi family. This theatre was inaugurated by Sardar Abasaheb Mujumdar.”

In 2012, Dilip and Suryakant Nikam bought the land and the theatre, renaming it as Vijay Talkies which was known for its matinee shows and screened some of the best English and Marathi films. “The business was good for the first three years but with the entry of multiplex and digital OTT platforms, the audience coming to single-screen theatres diminished and with the Covid lockdown, we had no option but to shut it completely,” said Suryakant Nikam..