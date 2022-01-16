Village in Satara split over ouster of actor Kiran Mane from TV serial

PUNE The ouster of actor Kiran Mane from a Marathi television show allegedly due to his political views on social media has divided a village in Satara, with one section wanting to stop shooting in the village while another supporting it.

Earlier on Thursday, Mane had claimed that he was ousted from the popular television show “Mulgi Zali Ho” due to his political comments on social media about topical issues particularly about a political party and its leader.

The Marathi-language TV drama, which airs on the ‘Star Pravah’ channel, featured Mane in the role of Vilas Patil. The production house removed Mane, who claimed he was not given a specific reason.

The letter, signed by sarpanch of Gulumb village in Satara district Swati Mane, is going viral on social media. It condemns the Marathi film industry “for removing an actor who expressed his political views”.

According to Mane, he was officially only conveyed to not report to sets from Friday.

“They (makers) did not officially tell me the reason behind the decision. However, off the record someone from the show said that it has happened because of the comments that I make on social media,” Mane.

The actor alleged that in his recent post he had just said that being a theatre artist even if one or two people come to watch the show I will still perform with utmost honesty.

“People assumed that I am talking about a particular leader. This debate continued on my social media post. Shockingly, I got a call saying ‘do not come to the sets’,” Mane had said after his ouster.

Line producer and crew coordinator of the production house, Sachin Sasane, however, refuted Mane’s allegations saying the actor was removed from the show because of his overall “conduct”.

“He was previously also warned thrice about his misbehaviour. Eventually, the production house decided to remove him. It has nothing to do with his social media posts,” said Sasane.

The actor even met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar apprising him about his ouster.

“He is the only leader in Maharashtra who can offer justice to anyone. I have just presented my case to him and he patiently heard me,” Mane said after his meeting on Saturday.

As he met Pawar, the sarpanch of a village in Satara district, where the serial is being shot, issued a letter to the production house asking it to stop the shoot.

The shooting of the Marathi serial is underway at a wada (traditional mansion) in Gulumb village in Wai tehsil of western Maharashtra’s Satara district. Suman More, the owner of the wada where shooting is underway, criticised the village sarpanch for hastily issuing a letter without consulting the issue without locals.

“Who is the sarpanch to issue a diktat without talking to anyone. The Marathi serial has provided good employment to villagers and we are happy with the shooting. So far as actor Mane is concerned, there were complaints against him,” said More.

The woman sarpanch, who signed the letter written to the show’s production house did not respond to phone calls, but the coordinator of the production crew on Sunday claimed that the letter was issued “inadvertently” and the shooting at the village is still on without any problem

The letter, signed by sarpanch Mane states that the crew of the serial should not forget that in Maharashtra, democracy still runs on the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

It stated that the gram panchayat refuses the permission given to the shooting of the serial which is going on at Gulumb village.

Sasane, however, said that the letter was issued “inadvertently” and claimed that the local body of the village is of the opinion that the shooting of the serial should continue.

He claimed that the shooting has given a source of earning and employment opportunities to the villagers.

“How is it justifiable to stop the medium of employment and earning of locals for one man, who was not removed due to his political views, but due to his misbehaviour,” he said.

Sasane claimed that the letter was signed without hearing their (production house) side, but when the gram panchayat was presented on the other side, the shooting resumed.

Mahadev Mhaskar, former vice-president of Satara Zilla Parishad and a resident of Gulumb village, said, “The issue is between the actor and the production house. The residents are not related to the matter and we have asked the gram panchayat members and the sarpanch to convene a meeting and issue a clarification on this.”

“The shooting has generated employment in the village and the serial also spreads a positive message about the girl child,” he said.

Star Pravah,on Sunday, issued a statement saying, allegations by Mane are “baseless” and “imaginary”.

“The decision to remove Mane was taken due to his misbehaviour with co-actors, particularly female actors,” stated the statement.

At the same time, various female actors from the show too reacted to Mane’s allegations saying, his overall “conduct was improper”.

After allegations against the production house, NCP MP and an actor Amol Kolhe contradicted Mane saying he has never faced such action nor has he seen anyone facing it merely for comments on social media.

“I have been a politician and an actor too. I don’t think any production house will act against anyone merely for posts on social media,” Kolhe had said.

(With agency inputs)