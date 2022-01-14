Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Visitors flout Covid curbs at PMC main building
pune news

Visitors flout Covid curbs at PMC main building

PMC main building is witnessing a huge turnout of citizens despite additional commissioner (administration) making double dose certificate mandatory for visitors to check Covid spread
PMC main building. PMC main building is witnessing a huge turnout of citizens despite additional commissioner (administration) making double dose certificate mandatory for visitors to check Covid spread. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) main building is witnessing a huge turnout of citizens despite additional commissioner (administration) making double dose certificate mandatory for visitors.

A spot visit found no checking mechanism in place for visitors despite the official order amidst rising number of Covid cases in the city. Citizens are found not wearing mask, maintaining social distancing or carrying fully vaccinated certificate and allowed entry by guards.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Binawade said that the circular has been issued to prevent overcrowding of the civic main building, ward and zonal offices.

“We had asked all departments to initiate correspondence via email with citizens to avoid coming into direct contact with the people due to the rising Covid infections. The heads of departments have been instructed to issue entry passes to only the most important visitors to the main building,” he said. According to the senior administrative officials posted at the building, the PMC office sees an average of 200 to 300 citizens on a daily basis.

Social activist Rohit Pagare said, “PMC staff are frontline workers and there must be necessary precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid amongst the civic employees and public,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP