Visitors flout Covid curbs at PMC main building

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) main building is witnessing a huge turnout of citizens despite additional commissioner (administration) making double dose certificate mandatory for visitors.

A spot visit found no checking mechanism in place for visitors despite the official order amidst rising number of Covid cases in the city. Citizens are found not wearing mask, maintaining social distancing or carrying fully vaccinated certificate and allowed entry by guards.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Binawade said that the circular has been issued to prevent overcrowding of the civic main building, ward and zonal offices.

“We had asked all departments to initiate correspondence via email with citizens to avoid coming into direct contact with the people due to the rising Covid infections. The heads of departments have been instructed to issue entry passes to only the most important visitors to the main building,” he said. According to the senior administrative officials posted at the building, the PMC office sees an average of 200 to 300 citizens on a daily basis.

Social activist Rohit Pagare said, “PMC staff are frontline workers and there must be necessary precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid amongst the civic employees and public,” he said.