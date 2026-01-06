Wadgaonsheri turns key battleground as civic polls test Mulik–Tingre–Pathare clout

With just days to go before the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, 2026, Wadgaonsheri–Yerawada has emerged as one of the city’s most closely watched civic battlegrounds. The outcome here is expected to serve as a litmus test for rival political heavyweights ahead of the 2029 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. NCP candidates during campaign in Wadgaonsheri. (HT PHOTO)

Political analysts describe the contest in this fast-growing eastern Pune belt as a “semi-final,” given its strategic importance and the high-profile nature of the contenders. Characterised by expanding IT parks, dense residential clusters, shopping hubs, and an alert electorate, the area has become central to the campaign strategies of all major parties.

The Yerawada–Kalas and Nagar Road–Wadgaonsheri ward offices together cover a total of six wards. These include Ward Nos. 1, 2, and 6 in the Yerwada–Kalas area, and Ward Nos. 3, 4, and 5 in the Nagar Road–Wadgaonsheri area.

Local politics in the Yerawada–Kalas and Nagar Road–Wadgaonsheri stretch revolves around three key leaders, former BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik, former NCP MLA and city unit head Sunil Tingre, and sitting NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare. For each, the civic polls represent a crucial test of influence, with the number of councillors elected from the area likely to shape the balance of power in the coming years.

Ahead of the elections, Mulik has moved to consolidate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) position by inducting Surendra Pathare, son of MLA Bapu Pathare, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Pathare into the BJP, a move seen as politically significant in the constituency. Aishwarya Pathare is contesting from ward number 3 against Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Ujwala Khandve, while Surendra Pathare is contesting from ward number 4 against NCP’s Sameer Bhadale and Shiv Sena candidate Shantaram Katake.

For Bapu Pathare, the civic polls offer an opportunity to reassert his leadership and counter questions being raised about his political grip over the area following recent realignments. The performance of candidates backed by him is expected to be closely scrutinised by both supporters and rivals.

Challenging Pathare is Sunil Tingre, who has built his political career through sustained grassroots engagement and issue-based politics. Now aligned with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, Tingre views the PMC elections as a decisive test of his mass connect, with the results likely to shape his future political trajectory in Wadgaonsheri.

Beyond political manoeuvring, local civic issues dominate voter conversations in Wadgaonsheri and Yerawada. Residents have flagged traffic congestion, unchecked encroachments and inadequate basic facilities as major concerns in the rapidly urbanising area.

“Water supply and garbage management are major problems here. With the growth of IT companies, illegal hotels and roadside food stalls have mushroomed, causing disturbances,” said Nandita Pardeshi, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

Residents also pointed to safety concerns, particularly the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours, which has led to fatal accidents involving two-wheelers at multiple locations. Complaints of garbage burning and waterlogging during the monsoon remain unresolved in Wadgaonsheri, while Yerawada residents highlighted rising crime, erratic power supply, lack of footpaths and poor civic infrastructure.

As campaigning enters its final phase, the civic verdict in Wadgaonsheri–Yerawada is set to indicate not just who controls the local municipal wards, but also whose political narrative will dominate east Pune in the run-up to the next big electoral battles.