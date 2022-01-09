Waive off property tax for residential properties up to 500 sq feet in Pune: NCP, Congress

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have demanded to waive off property tax for residential properties in the city up to 500 square feet.

Recently, the state government waived off property tax on residential properties of up to 500 square feet located within the Mumbai municipal area limits.

NCP corporators Ashwini Kadam and Laxmi Dudhane have submitted a proposal to PMC and demanded to waive off property tax for properties up to 500 square feet.

Congress leader Mohon Joshi too wrote a letter to the municipal commissioner and made a similar demand.

As the NCP had submitted the proposal in front of the standing committee, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to take a stand on it. Either BJP will need to accept or reject it or they can send it to the administration for opinion.