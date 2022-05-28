Wall collapse at Pune’s Nulkar wada, no casualty reported

Pune: The residents of Nulkar wada located at Sadashiv peth had a scare as the portion of a wall collapsed due to an ongoing excavation work next to the old structure. No casualty was reported as the wada was unoccupied when the incident happened on Friday night.

“The incident took place when a builder was carrying out excavation work for the ground slab at the adjoining plot. We have already given notice to wada owners as the structure is unstable and risky for occupants,” said Sudhir Kadam, senior official, building permission department, Pune Municipal Corporation.

Only kitchen items were damaged as the house was locked when the wall collapsed.

“We had told the builder that the wall developed cracks, but the work continued till the accident took place. The builder has promised to cover the damage expense. I have decided to approach my lawyer,” said V Joshi, whose rooms were damaged.

Most of the occupants in the wada were civil services examination aspirants.

“I was on the first floor when the incident happened. We will vacate the place today (Saturday) as it is declared unsafe,” said a tenant of the wada on condition of anonymity. One part of the wada is renovated, while the wall collapse took place at the other part of the old structure.