Wall collapse at Pune’s Nulkar wada, no casualty reported
Pune: The residents of Nulkar wada located at Sadashiv peth had a scare as the portion of a wall collapsed due to an ongoing excavation work next to the old structure. No casualty was reported as the wada was unoccupied when the incident happened on Friday night.
“The incident took place when a builder was carrying out excavation work for the ground slab at the adjoining plot. We have already given notice to wada owners as the structure is unstable and risky for occupants,” said Sudhir Kadam, senior official, building permission department, Pune Municipal Corporation.
Only kitchen items were damaged as the house was locked when the wall collapsed.
“We had told the builder that the wall developed cracks, but the work continued till the accident took place. The builder has promised to cover the damage expense. I have decided to approach my lawyer,” said V Joshi, whose rooms were damaged.
Most of the occupants in the wada were civil services examination aspirants.
“I was on the first floor when the incident happened. We will vacate the place today (Saturday) as it is declared unsafe,” said a tenant of the wada on condition of anonymity. One part of the wada is renovated, while the wall collapse took place at the other part of the old structure.
-
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: LU exhorts girl students to break period taboos
On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a team from University of Lucknow went to four colleges-- Rajkiya High School , Khandasara; Rajkiya High School, Saspan; Rajkiya High School, Dhari; Virangana Uda Devi Rajkiya Balika Inter College of Mall region and interacted with girl students in an attempt to break the taboo and stigma associated with menstrual cycle.
-
Samata Parishad removes board on Mahatma Phule wada arch put up by BJP leader
After the Salisbury Park garden naming issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party faces criticism for placing the board of a party leader's relative on an arch in front of Mahatma Phule wada (Mahatma Phule's residence). Samata Parishad 's workers removed the board on Saturday. The board carried picture of Laxmibai Narayan Harihar, relative of a former BJP corporator; names of BJP MP Girish Bapat, MLA Mukta Tilak and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
-
Uddhav Thackeray to continue as CM for remaining term: Raut
Mumbai Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the party president Uddhav Thackeray would continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi's remaining two-and-half year term. He denied that Thackeray had promised to support Kolhapur royal family scion Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati's bid as an independent nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections. Raut, who is on a two-day organisational tour of Kolhapur, was speaking to reporters on Saturday.
-
Watch | Indo-Nepal border sealed in view of Champawat by-election
The India-Nepal border in Uttarkhand's Champawat district has been sealed in the wake of the Champawat by-election which is scheduled to be held on May 31. The border will be opened on June 1. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting the by-poll from the constituency to remain in office. Earlier in the day, Dhami also held a roadshow with Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Tanakpur to seek people's support.
-
E-charting system, lift, automatic ladder inaugurated at Prayagraj Junction by BJP MP
The Prayagraj Junction railway station will become a world class station in the next two years with the help of technology based innovations, said local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday. She was speaking on the occasion of the launch of e-charting system, newly installed lift and automatic ladder at Prayagraj Junction railway station. MP from Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel was also present on the occasion.
