Wangchuk to attend ‘Chipko Andolan’ in city

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will take part in the “Chipko Andolan” arranged by various green organisations on February 9 to save city’s rivers

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will take part in the "Chipko Andolan" arranged by various green organisations on February 9 to save city's rivers.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will take part in the “Chipko Andolan” arranged by various green organisations on February 9 to save city’s rivers. (HT)
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will take part in the "Chipko Andolan" arranged by various green organisations on February 9 to save city's rivers. (HT)

Jeevitnadi – Living River Foundation among other NGOs are protesting against the riverfront development project in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as they claim that the plan involves tree felling and debris dumping in riverbed.

Recently BJP MP Media Kulkarni had visited the project spot and raised doubts about the ongoing riverfront project.

The “Chipko Andolan” is planned at Kalmadi High School near Jupiter Hospital.

