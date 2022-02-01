Ward structure out, political parties express confidence of winning Pune civic polls

PUNE As the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday published the draft ward structures for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), it is evident that Yerawada will be the largest electoral segment. The Baner-Sus-Mhalunge ward will be the smallest, with only two corporators unlike other wards which will elect three members each.

After the SEC published the draft ward formations, all political parties including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress exhibited confidence in winning the upcoming municipal elections, most likely to be scheduled in April.

As per the draft, there are total 58 wards, taking the number of corporators to 174. Yerawada, with a population of 71,390 will be the largest electoral ward in the city, while Baner-Sus-Mhalunge with 37,589 persons will be the smallest among the wards in the PMC as per 2011 census.

Civic officials said citizens can see the maps of wards on PMC website and the same has been displayed at PMC headquarters as well as in regional ward offices. Citizens can file suggestion and objections on draft formation till February 14. The election office of PMC will compile the suggestion and objections and submit it to the SEC on February 16. SEC will conduct the hearing on February 26 and the final ward structures will be announced by March 2.

Although the revised formation of wards show NCP may have an upper hand in suburbs of Pune, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Though Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government tried to disturb ward structures, it will not affect our party and its nominees in the polls. The BJP has good network of workers all over the city and even the citizens who have been watching the performance of MVA at state level, prefer us considering our work at ground level in the past five years. Hence, the BJP is confident to win more than 100 seats in the municipal elections and will retain power.”

The BJP with 98 corporators took over from NCP during 2017 polls, making a record for the party. This time, the merger of 23 villages and the restructuring of wards may pose a challenge for the party. The NCP leaders on the other hand expressed confidence saying most workers prefer to go to polls solo without getting into alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena.

“Post elections, maximum elected members will come from Vadgaonsheri, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, and Purandar assembly constituencies which are NCP’s strongholds. We are hoping that NCP will emerge as a single largest party by winning 122 seats in PMC on its own. As a party president we would like to contest elections solo but senior leaders will take final call on the alliance,” said NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap.

The Congress party has previously stated that it is planning to contest polls on its own even as it shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP. Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said, “Some of the Congress party pockets and slums have got divided in two wards, although the party is prepared for elections. Our workers have already started planning. The Congress has started the preparation to contest the municipal election on its own instead of doing alliance with other parties.”