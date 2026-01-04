Wards 23 and 24 set for high-stakes Bidkar–Dhangekar contests

As the deadline for withdrawing nominations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections closed on Thursday, Wards 23 and 24 have emerged as key battlegrounds, with high-stakes contests shaping up between seasoned rivals and prominent political families. The race is steeped in political history, recalling the closely fought 2017 PMC election in which Ravindra Dhangekar had defeated Bidkar, an outcome that continues to influence local political dynamics. (HT)

In Ward 24, senior leader Ganesh Bidkar is headed for a direct contest with Shiv Sena’s Pranav Dhangekar, the son of former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. The race is steeped in political history, recalling the closely fought 2017 PMC election in which Ravindra Dhangekar had defeated Bidkar, an outcome that continues to influence local political dynamics.

The rivalry deepened after the bypoll in which Ravindra Dhangekar, then with the Congress, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hemant Rasane. Despite Dhangekar later joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, now a Mahayuti ally, the political friction between him and the BJP has remained.

Bidkar is once again contesting from what is considered his traditional stronghold, aiming to retain his influence in Ward 24. Pranav Dhangekar, making his civic poll debut, is being seen as the next-generation face of the Dhangekar camp, with party workers hoping he can convert the family’s political base into an electoral win.

Bidkar was among the earliest candidates to file his nomination, indicating preparedness for a tough campaign. Pranav Dhangekar’s candidature was confirmed after the Shiv Sena decided to contest the PMC elections independently following failed seat-sharing talks with the BJP, which reportedly offered the Sena only 16 seats. Sena leaders have also alleged that Dhangekar was kept out of key seat-sharing discussions despite being a prominent city-level leader.

The political contest extends to neighbouring Ward 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth), where Pratibha Dhangekar, wife of Ravindra Dhangekar, is in the fray against the Ajit-Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sonali Andekar, wife of former corporator Vanraj Andekar.

Sonali Andekar is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Ayush Komkar. Her candidature has triggered controversy, with criticism directed at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for fielding candidates facing criminal charges. Pawar has defended the decision, stating that individuals cannot be termed guilty until proven so in court.

With polling scheduled for January 15, 2026, Wards 23 and 24 are expected to witness intense campaigning, as voters decide whether to reaffirm existing political loyalties or signal a shift in Pune’s municipal politics.