Pune News
pune news

Watch: Firemen rescue 10 Persian cats from burning building in Pune

No flat residents were injured in the fire.
The fire was likely caused by a short circuit. (Image courtesy: Screengrab)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

In a heartwarming incident in Pune, Maharashtra, fire officials rescued 10 Persian cats from a three-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night. "The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," news agency ANI reported quoting a fire official.

The news agency also shared a video on its official Twitter handle showing fire officials holding the rescued cats, while local residents laud.

According to local media reports, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. The fire broke out in Shantiniwas society in Ghorpade Peth. No flat residents were injured.

RELATED STORIES

The incident comes days after a massive fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade from a 20-storey building at Nana Chowk in Tardeo named Sachinam heights, also called as Kamala Building by the residents. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, while several others were injured and still recovering in hospital.

Topics
pune
