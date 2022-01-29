Watch: Firemen rescue 10 Persian cats from burning building in Pune

In a heartwarming incident in Pune, Maharashtra, fire officials rescued 10 Persian cats from a three-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night. "The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," news agency ANI reported quoting a fire official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news agency also shared a video on its official Twitter handle showing fire officials holding the rescued cats, while local residents laud.

According to local media reports, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. The fire broke out in Shantiniwas society in Ghorpade Peth. No flat residents were injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident comes days after a massive fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade from a 20-storey building at Nana Chowk in Tardeo named Sachinam heights, also called as Kamala Building by the residents. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, while several others were injured and still recovering in hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON