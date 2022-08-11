Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned

With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity.

Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday.

“Catchment area is receiving good rainfall in the last two days. From 6 am till 5 pm, the catchment area has received 50mm rains. As Khadakwasala and Panshet dams are filled to 100% capacity we have started water discharge since noon. The city is receiving continuous rainfall, and if required we will increase the water discharge,” said Vijay Patil executive engineer, Khadakwasala division.

The total water released over the spillway of the Khadakwasala dam is 3.34 TMC till now.

At 6 pm on Thursday, the water discharge from the Khadakwasala dam was increased to 26,809 cusecs. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.

The water discharge from the Panshet dam was increased to 12,936 cusecs.

The total content of water in all four dams is 27.56TMC and on the same day, last year water level of the four dams was 27.92 TMC.

“As we are receiving good rainfall, Pune city will not face any shortage of drinking water. Warasgaon is also near to its full capacity (93.93%). Bhama Askhed dam is also 100% filled, so resident do not have to worry about any water cuts for this year,” said the official from the irrigation department requesting anonymity.

As Maharashtra state has recorded ample rains in July, seven dams in the Bhima basin have crossed the 100% mark.

“The way the state is receiving rains, more dams will be filled by September. Many dams have crossed their 90% of capacity,” added the official.

At least 5000 cusecs water was released from the Mulshi dam on Thursday.