Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity.
Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday.
“Catchment area is receiving good rainfall in the last two days. From 6 am till 5 pm, the catchment area has received 50mm rains. As Khadakwasala and Panshet dams are filled to 100% capacity we have started water discharge since noon. The city is receiving continuous rainfall, and if required we will increase the water discharge,” said Vijay Patil executive engineer, Khadakwasala division.
The total water released over the spillway of the Khadakwasala dam is 3.34 TMC till now.
At 6 pm on Thursday, the water discharge from the Khadakwasala dam was increased to 26,809 cusecs. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
The water discharge from the Panshet dam was increased to 12,936 cusecs.
The total content of water in all four dams is 27.56TMC and on the same day, last year water level of the four dams was 27.92 TMC.
“As we are receiving good rainfall, Pune city will not face any shortage of drinking water. Warasgaon is also near to its full capacity (93.93%). Bhama Askhed dam is also 100% filled, so resident do not have to worry about any water cuts for this year,” said the official from the irrigation department requesting anonymity.
As Maharashtra state has recorded ample rains in July, seven dams in the Bhima basin have crossed the 100% mark.
“The way the state is receiving rains, more dams will be filled by September. Many dams have crossed their 90% of capacity,” added the official.
At least 5000 cusecs water was released from the Mulshi dam on Thursday.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
