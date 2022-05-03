Water leakage at several spots in Vishrantwadi area

PUNE With most areas in the city facing water supply shortage, Vishrantwadi residents have pointed out ten spots in the area, where daily thousands of liters of water is going waste due to the leakage. Despite repeated complaints by local residents to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), no action has been taken yet.

The western part of Pune, which consists of major residential areas like Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, Phulenagar, Shantinagar and nearby areas get water supply from three different dams - Khadakwasla, Pawna and Bhama Askhed. However, from the last few months, the underground pipelines that are supplying water to these areas are broken and there is water leakage at several spots.

“I reside in Phulenagar. We get water supply in the afternoon, and when the water supply starts, there is leakage in at least two-three spots. Daily, thousands of litres of water is wasted, and we are already suffering from water shortage in this summer, as many societies are getting water tankers for them,” said Ashok Kenjale a local citizen.

Another resident, Mahesh Sukhwani who resides in Dhanori said, “While passing through Anand Garden Mangal Karyalaya road, I often see water leakage at this spot, but no one is concerned about it. We regularly pay water tax and there is water shortage in Dhanori.”

Vinod Pawar, secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing said, “Our Vishrantwadi and Dhanori area is a prime location and water supply is provided from three dams to several areas, the pipeline of this water supply is underground. The maintenance and repairing of these pipelines is not done regularly, and when we complain about the issue to the water supply department engineers, they just play the blame game on each another. So, our demand is to immediately stop this water leakage and do the necessary repair works.”

PMC executive engineers from Vishrantwadi area requesting anonymity said, “

“We are continuously doing the maintenance work of these water supply pipelines, but some of the pipelines are having leakage due to various reasons. At some spots the local citizens have dug up road for their self-use like pandals and other programmes, also due to the heavy vehicles going through the road, this leakage happens repeatedly. Still, we will again run a check at the leakage spots.”