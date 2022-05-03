Water leakage at several spots in Vishrantwadi area
PUNE With most areas in the city facing water supply shortage, Vishrantwadi residents have pointed out ten spots in the area, where daily thousands of liters of water is going waste due to the leakage. Despite repeated complaints by local residents to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), no action has been taken yet.
The western part of Pune, which consists of major residential areas like Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, Phulenagar, Shantinagar and nearby areas get water supply from three different dams - Khadakwasla, Pawna and Bhama Askhed. However, from the last few months, the underground pipelines that are supplying water to these areas are broken and there is water leakage at several spots.
“I reside in Phulenagar. We get water supply in the afternoon, and when the water supply starts, there is leakage in at least two-three spots. Daily, thousands of litres of water is wasted, and we are already suffering from water shortage in this summer, as many societies are getting water tankers for them,” said Ashok Kenjale a local citizen.
Another resident, Mahesh Sukhwani who resides in Dhanori said, “While passing through Anand Garden Mangal Karyalaya road, I often see water leakage at this spot, but no one is concerned about it. We regularly pay water tax and there is water shortage in Dhanori.”
Vinod Pawar, secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing said, “Our Vishrantwadi and Dhanori area is a prime location and water supply is provided from three dams to several areas, the pipeline of this water supply is underground. The maintenance and repairing of these pipelines is not done regularly, and when we complain about the issue to the water supply department engineers, they just play the blame game on each another. So, our demand is to immediately stop this water leakage and do the necessary repair works.”
PMC executive engineers from Vishrantwadi area requesting anonymity said, “
“We are continuously doing the maintenance work of these water supply pipelines, but some of the pipelines are having leakage due to various reasons. At some spots the local citizens have dug up road for their self-use like pandals and other programmes, also due to the heavy vehicles going through the road, this leakage happens repeatedly. Still, we will again run a check at the leakage spots.”
-
Centre to demolish four temples in Delhi, claims AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led Central government has initiated a move to demolish four temples in the Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, accusing the saffron party of playing "bulldozer politics" in the national capital.
-
PMC to clean manholes using robotic machines
PUNE To avoid casualties during manual cleaning of manholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to start cleaning them with the help of robotic machines. The Pune Smart City Development Limited has purchased three robotic manhole cleaning machines and handed them over to the PMC. The chief executive officer of PSCDL, Sanjay Kolte; and additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar were also present at the launch of these machines.
-
Residents blame pool operators for boy’s death in Katraj
Pune A crowd gathered at the Dattanagar police chowky on Tuesday demanding action against the management of swimming pool at Jambhulwadi, Katraj, after a boy drowned on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Somesh Rathod, 16, a resident of Sachchasimata Mandir, Katraj. The pool management was informed, and residents, along with the Rathods, rushed the boy to Sassoon hospital. A case of sudden death has been registered at Bharati University police station.
-
Jodhpur tense as admin suspends Internet services across city over clashes
The Jodhpur administration on Tuesday extended suspension of internet services that was earlier imposed in 10 police station areas to the entire city to check the spread of rumours in the wake of communal clashes. Hours ago, minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav said more than 50 people were arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted in the Jalori Gate area of the city.
-
Punjab begins fifth round of counselling to fill BDS seats
With 43% undergraduate seats lying vacant in private dental colleges of Punjab even after four rounds of counselling, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, is now conducting the fifth round for admissions to the 2021-22 academic session. The BFUHS on Tuesday started the second mop-up round to fill the vacant bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) seats by opening its portal for fresh registrations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics