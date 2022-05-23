Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday
PUNE Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday, May 26, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday.
According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants.
The areas to be affected include All peth areas, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati, Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, Padmavti, Bibvewadi, Karve road, SNDT, Erandwane, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Law College, Kondhwa, Pune Cantonment, Koregaon Park, Pune Station, Race Course, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Mohammmadwadi,Mundwa, Kharadi, Solapur road, Bavdhan, Sus road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje, Ramnagar, Ghole road, Senapati Bapat road, Model Colony, Sangamwadi, Mula road and Khadki Cantonment.
-
'Horror house’: DCW chief on Delhi civic body-run schools
The Delhi Commission for Women conducted a surprise check of civic body-run schools in the national capital to look into safety and security measures in place for girl students in wake of recent reports of molestation. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who led the team, called the condition of some of these schools “pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing”.
-
Monday Musings: Civic-centric, but unpopular, projects could take off under administrator
Pune: For over two months now, some of the big municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, are under administrator's rule. Same goes with illegal encroachments and other civic inconveniences. In Pune, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who is also serving as the administrator, has been pushing for expediting projects, some unpopular and seemingly difficult to be executed, if public representatives are in the game.
-
Punjab CM for direct flights from Mohali airport to US, Canada
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the state civil aviation department to immediately tie up with the Centre for direct flights to countries such as the US and Canada from the international airport in Mohali. Also read: Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana At present, only two international flights are operational from the airport to Dubai and Sharjah.
-
Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain; IMD warns of thunderstorms
The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was halted on Monday amid gusty winds, heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand even as the pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Sahib, and Badrinath continued as usual. “Hemkund Sahib experienced light snow on the day the portals of the shrine were opened but it has not affected the yatra,” said Hemkund Sahib Management Trust vice president NS Bindra. Over 10,000 pilgrims were waiting for the yatra to resume.
-
Four drown as boat capsizes in UP's Varanasi, 2 rescued
At least four persons drowned and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and an NDRF team was also called to help in rescue efforts. According to officials, the six people were sailing on the Ganga river near the ghat when water started filling up through a hole in the boat. Soon after, the boat capsized.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics