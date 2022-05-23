Home / Cities / Pune News / Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday
Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the civic body will undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations on the day.
According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 23, 2022 05:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday, May 26, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday.

According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants.

The areas to be affected include All peth areas, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati, Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, Padmavti, Bibvewadi, Karve road, SNDT, Erandwane, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Law College, Kondhwa, Pune Cantonment, Koregaon Park, Pune Station, Race Course, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Mohammmadwadi,Mundwa, Kharadi, Solapur road, Bavdhan, Sus road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje, Ramnagar, Ghole road, Senapati Bapat road, Model Colony, Sangamwadi, Mula road and Khadki Cantonment.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
