Webinar on Class 11 online admission process on May 11

Following the director of education’s (secondary and higher secondary) announcement of a tentative online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23, the education department has organised an online webinar for students and parents on May 11. The decision was taken by senior education department officials at a meeting held in Pune on Friday in a bid to create awareness and answer the students’ queries about the admission process. While from May 1, a ‘mock demo registration’ of the process of filling up the part 1 form will be held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune, said, “For the convenience and better understanding of students, we have organised an online seminar on May 11 for students and their parents. The details of this online webinar which will be held through Facebook Live, You Tube and other online platforms will be declared soon. Also for junior college principals, faculty and staff, a training programme has been arranged on May 2 at the Abasaheb Garware College.”

As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior colleges. Students from various boards can practise the filling of the part 1 form during their vacation period and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start. From May 1 to 14, students can fill up their part 1 form in the ‘mock demo registration’ and then starting May 17 till the date of the results, students can fill up the actual part 1 form on the official website. In the first part of the online form, the students have to fill in personal details such as name, address, and application status (fresher or repeater) among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by the education department, once the Class 10 results are announced by the respective boards, the part 2 form filling for the actual admission process will start. In this, students will need to give their college preference and then the merit lists will be announced.