Webinar on Class 11 online admission process on May 11
Following the director of education’s (secondary and higher secondary) announcement of a tentative online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23, the education department has organised an online webinar for students and parents on May 11. The decision was taken by senior education department officials at a meeting held in Pune on Friday in a bid to create awareness and answer the students’ queries about the admission process. While from May 1, a ‘mock demo registration’ of the process of filling up the part 1 form will be held.
Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune, said, “For the convenience and better understanding of students, we have organised an online seminar on May 11 for students and their parents. The details of this online webinar which will be held through Facebook Live, You Tube and other online platforms will be declared soon. Also for junior college principals, faculty and staff, a training programme has been arranged on May 2 at the Abasaheb Garware College.”
As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior colleges. Students from various boards can practise the filling of the part 1 form during their vacation period and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start. From May 1 to 14, students can fill up their part 1 form in the ‘mock demo registration’ and then starting May 17 till the date of the results, students can fill up the actual part 1 form on the official website. In the first part of the online form, the students have to fill in personal details such as name, address, and application status (fresher or repeater) among others.
As per the information given by the education department, once the Class 10 results are announced by the respective boards, the part 2 form filling for the actual admission process will start. In this, students will need to give their college preference and then the merit lists will be announced.
-
Delhi's daily Covid tally surges again with 1,042 new cases, 2 more deaths added
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark again on Friday after 1,042 infections were recorded, pushing the caseload to 18,72,699, according to the health department's bulletin. Two more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday and the toll is over 26,100. The overall recoveries, meanwhile, have climbed to 18,43,282 after 757 patients were discharged on Friday. The active cases in the national capital have climbed to 3,253, compared to 2,970 on Thursday.
-
Housing demand rises in east and west Pune during Jan-Mar 2022: Report
The home buying sentiment saw a considerable improvement starting in January 2022. Popular micro-markets in the eastern and western belts, such as Tane, Wakad, Bopodi, Kharadi and Kalewadi, posted a surge in housing demand in the above quarter, as per a report compiled by 99acres.com Developers in the city continued with schemes such as a 100 per cent refund guarantee, which helped increase sales in the new home category.
-
Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. Pune city reported 17 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,260 and the death toll stood at 9,710. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw total registration of 17.95 million doses.
-
Naik approaches High Court to have cases against him quashed
A day after scheduling the hearing of interim bail application filed by Ganesh Naik in a threat, cheating and Arms Act case on April 27, the Thane Sessions Court, on Friday, also scheduled the hearing for anticipatory bail in the rape case against Naik on the same date. Naik has not got any relief from the court in both the cases and has now approached the High Court to get the cases against him quashed.
-
State hands over Rs87 crore for Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial
The Maharashtra government on Friday handed over Rs87 crore for land acquisition for Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial at Sangamwadi. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over the cheque to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Vikas Deshmukh. Residents have staged many agitations over their long-pending demand to erect the memorial of Salve at Sangamwadi. Later, the state government promised to provide assistance to Pune Municipal Corporation for land acquisition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics