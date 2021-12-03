What’s the buzz in Pune: December 3-9

Big Gigs featuring Sapta Beats

Big Gigs featuring Sapta Beats (HT )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience an eclectic mix of original electronic sounds, synthesisers, infectious rhythms and catchy vocal melodies as Sapta takes over the deck with his unique soundscapes blending influences from India and the West producing an energetic and compelling ‘live’ act.

When: Friday, December 3; 8pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Contemporary signatures

Michelle Poonawalla is showcasing ‘Cosmos and Water Reflections’ as part of the contemporary signatures show. Curated by Sapna Kar and Rajneeta Kewalramani, the exhibition features a collection of 101 artworks by 50 contemporary Indian artists.

When: Friday December 3 till Friday, December 24; 11am-6pm

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale farms, Iricen Railway Colony, Koregaon Park

Blood donation

During Covid-19 blood banks have seen a drastic decrease in blood collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardas Heart Foundation’s #ProjectAdhikaar organises this blood donation camp with Sahyadri hospital.

For registration call: 9049348910

When: Friday, December 3, 11.30 am-6 pm

Where: Hardas heart care, Fortune Plaza, Thube Park, Shivajinagar

Designer candle making

Learn how to make beautiful candles in time for Christmas, and also to light up the rooms.

To register call 9822254472

When: Friday, December 3; 3pm to 6pm

Where: Studio Artzone, Bhandarkar road

Open mic: Witches of Comedy

Witches of Comedy are back to producing comedy open mics in Pune. If you are free this Friday, looking for something to kick start your weekend, look no further!

When: Friday, December 3; 8:00 pm

Where: The Beans Talk Cafe, Viman nagar, Datta Mandir chowk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saturday Night ‘live’: The 90s’ Kid

The 90s’ Kid takes centrestage with your favourite old skool Hip Hop. His powerful beats and extravagant tunes are guaranteed to make you groove.

When: Saturday, December 4; 8pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Ikebana exhibition

The Bombay Chapter of the Ohara School of Ikebana is organising a two-day Ikebana exhibition in memory of the late Mona Pingale, a former vice-president of the chapter. Chapter members from Mumbai and Pune will display flower arrangements of Ohara ikebana and freestyles.

For further details call Ragini Kakkar (9881494648) or Archana Vaidya (9890500920)

When: Saturday, December 4; 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 5; 10am to 7:30 pm

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale farms, Iricen Railway Colony, Koregaon Park

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunday ride to Bhor’s ‘necklace point’

A Sunday long ride is being organized by the Cyclelogist’s bicycle hub, where the bicycle ride will be begin from Shaniwarwada and end at ‘necklace point’ in Bhor. This ride begins at 5am and is a distance of 90km.

To register and for details call +917066541459 or +917770009885

When: Sunday, December 5; 5am

Where: Shaniwarwada

Paint party

Prāna Art & Decor presents an offline paint party which includes painting, cocktails/mocktails and fun. Our workshop comes with step-by-step guidance by professional artists.

Fees: Rs1,499/- per person

For bookings and to register call +91 85303 48080.

When: Sunday, December 5; 12pm to 3pm

Where: Hippie@Heart, Bhandarkar road

Phoenix Comedy Festival: Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina

Brace yourself to tickle your funny bone at Pune’s biggest comedy show. Phoenix Marketcity will be hosting Phoenix Comedy Festival with Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: Sunday, December 5; 7pm

Where: Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Workshop: croissant making

Workshop: croissant making (HT)

Crisp on the outside, tender within and soothingly buttery throughout - the classic croissant appeals wonderfully to the senses. Take on the perfect technique with all the trips and tricks in this workshop and learn in simple step-by-step method to make the croissant dough into delicious sweet and savory pastries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To register call 9766622662 / 9823844393

When: Wednesday, December 8; 1pm to 4:30pm

Where: Online