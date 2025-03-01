WhatsApp groups, Gram Suraksha Dal play key role in Gade’s arrest

Pune: The coordinated efforts of villagers from Gunat, facilitated through two WhatsApp groups and the proactive involvement of Gram Suraksha Dal, played a pivotal role in the arrest of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus stand rape case. Dog squad search operation underway at a farm in Gunat village in Shirur Taluka on Thursday. Coordinated efforts of villagers from Gunat, facilitated through two WhatsApp groups and the proactive involvement of Gram Suraksha Dal, played a pivotal role in the arrest of bus rape accused. (HT)

Gade had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman hospital counsellor inside a Shivshahi bus parked overnight at the MSRTC Swargate terminus around 5.30am on Tuesday.

Gunat village in Shirur tehsil, 72 kilometres from Pune city, has around 3,700 people with agriculture and allied activities as major occupation.

Gade who was evading police agencies was tracked down thanks to villagers, Gram Suraksha Dal and two WhatsApp groups — “Maza Gaon, Maza Abhiman” and “Maza Gaon, Mazi Babdari”.

Ramdas Kakade, village sarpanch, said, “The WhatsApp groups have 700 and 550 members with at least one person from each family in the village. Police Patil and prominent villagers had issued an advisory in these groups on how to execute an extensive search to nab Gade. The online groups, managed by key community members, serve as a platform for villagers to exchange information about any suspicious activity in and around the area.”

The Gram Suraksha Dal, a community-led security initiative of 300-400 village youth, has been instrumental in maintaining law and order in Gunat. Upon receiving the alert from WhatsApp groups, Dal members mobilised and kept an eye on Gade’s movements without raising suspicion. Village Police Patil Hanumant Sonawane said that the Dal was formed five years ago following reports of robbery in the locality.

According to the police, after committing the crime on Tuesday, Gade fled Pune and took refuge in his native village Gunat. On Wednesday, unknown about the incident, a villager Santosh Phunde had offered him a motorcycle lift and dropped him outside the village.

On getting the alert from authorities, Sonawane called a meeting of the Dal. Based on inputs from Phunde, over 100 villagers conducted a search in cane fields but the accused was not spotted. On Wednesday night, 100 villagers again conducted an unsuccessful search operation from 10.30pm to 4am.

Ganesh Kolpe, former village sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Member said, “Villagers carried out search in cane fields by risking their lives from animal attacks.”

At around 9.30 pm, Gade was spotted at another villager Mahesh Bhairat’s house. The family in gave him a bottle of water.

Sonawane said, “As per our WhatsApp instructions, Bhairat was trying to involve Gade into talking, but sensing something amiss he fled to the cane field. Around 1am, villagers spotted Gade near a well and nabbed him.”