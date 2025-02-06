When ants compelled the British in Poona to safeguard their eatables

In warm and tropical regions, food is at serious risk from insect destruction and spoilage. The ability to store durable foodstuffs such as grains between harvests to ensure a constant food supply is central to the survival of human civilizations. Until the widespread adoption of fumigants and grain protectants, controlling and eliminating pests was very difficult, and heavy losses were the norm. The first systematic study of ants in Poona was carried out by Col WH Sykes. (HT PHOTO)

Until at least the middle of the last century, Poona battled various insects, especially bedbugs and ants. The Europeans and the native housewives had to fight the menace of ants that destroyed food – raw and cooked. The red ant was one of the most despised, troublesome, and prolific household pests. They nested in partitions, under floors, in all cracks and crevices where it was hard to reach them. The black ant particularly liked sugar, jaggery, syrup, and other sweets. They were not very destructive to the household supplies, but their ability to get into everything made them very disagreeable, to say the least.

The first systematic study of ants in Poona was carried out by Col WH Sykes. He read a paper titled “Description of New Species of Indian Ants” on August 6, 1834, at the Entomological Society in Calcutta. His fascination with the insect was evident in his thorough research where he identified and classified various species of ants found in and around Poona.

He often narrated an anecdote, about an Indian species of ant, which he called the “Large Black Ant”, instancing, in a wonderful manner, their perseverance in attaining a favourite object, which was witnessed by himself, his lady, and his whole household.

When resident at Poona, the dessert, consisting of fruits, cakes, and various preserves, always remained upon a small side table, in a verandah of the dining room. To guard against inroads, the legs of the table were immersed in four basins filled with water; it was removed an inch from the wall, and, to keep off dust through open windows, was covered with a tablecloth. At first, the ants did not attempt to cross the water, but as the strait was very narrow, from an inch to an inch, and a half, and the sweets very tempting, they appeared at length to have braved all risks, to have committed themselves to the deep, to have scrambled across the channel, and to have reached the object of their desires, for hundreds were found every morning revelling in enjoyment. Daily vengeance was executed upon them without lessening their numbers; at last, the legs of the table were painted with turpentine. This at first seemed to prove an effectual barrier, and for some days the sweets were unmolested, after which they were again attacked by these resolute plunderers; but how they got at them seemed unaccountable, till Sykes, who often passed the table, was surprised to see an ant drop from the wall, about a foot above the table, upon the cloth that covered it; another and another succeeded.

It was observed in the “Introduction to Entomology” (1837), that though ants, in European countries, “during the cold winters, remained in a state of torpidity, and had no need of food, yet in warmer regions, during the rainy seasons, when they were probably confined to their nests, a store of provisions might be necessary for them”. These ants were named by Mr Hope as the “provident ant”. In Poona, they were observed to collect and store grains and grass seeds.

Sykes observed Pheidole providens bring rain-soaked grass seeds and grains of Guinea Corn out of the nest and place them on the grass to dry. He called them “Harvester ants”. These species regularly used seeds as part of their diet.

Traditionally many plants were used against stored grain pests. Most methods had limited effect. The most used plants were neem, karanj, lemongrass, mustard, coconut, sesame, datura, and castor. Natives rubbed grains with castor oil which assured some protection from insects.

A report published in “Poona Advocate” on April 6, 1868, mentioned that the British army had initiated a plantation drive for castor in the cantonment area. To protect plants from ants the natives of Brazil grew castor-bean plants in their gardens. If the seeds were placed on the glowing fuel in the combustion chamber of an ant-fumigating apparatus, the fumes formed a deposit in the nest which not only killed the ants but also prevented reinfestation. In several research papers published in the mid-nineteenth century, this plant was stated to be efficacious in freeing room of insect life, the leaves said to contain a “substance fatal to flies, ants, and other insects”.

The Indian Medical Record for March 16, 1893, wrote that according to a Bombay newspaper, the castor-bean plant had become popular in Poona and Bombay because it gave protection against mosquitos and ants. Officers serving in the army had seen the plant about the houses in Egypt to drive the insects away and they planted castor on large tracts of land in Cantonment areas and Civil Lines.

The menace of ants demanded kitchens to be equipped with cupboards and safes to store food. The August 1903 issue of “Foreign Trade Requirement” stated that there was a large market in India for American house refrigerators. American goods were being imported into India for the direct consumption of the English residents there in the early twentieth century, at the expense of British imports. There was a large market for shoes, clocks, cutlery, furniture, and refrigerators.

The necessity of protecting eatables from ants had made every well-to-do householder buy cupboards or tables. In Poona, where there were some hot months, the cupboards could be replaced by refrigerators. The feet of all furniture containing viands in basins of water to protect them against the attacks of ants made it necessary that the refrigerator feet should be high and should be made of hardwood capable of withstanding the action of water.

However, newspaper advertisements indicate that the market for refrigerators in India did not take off for several decades of the twentieth century. People had to resort to using leaves and oils of various plants to keep grains safe from insects.

The post-harvest grain technology started taking shape in India in the early twentieth century. HM Lefroy, the first Imperial Entomologist appointed by the British government in India in 1905, published a tentative list of storage insects. This list was further supplemented by TB Fletcher in 1914. The two World Wars boosted research in Chemistry and allied industries, resulting in chemical insecticides and pesticides being available for domestic use.

Not many castor plants are seen in Poona these days and castor oil is more popular as a laxative.