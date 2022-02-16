Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When MP Amol Kolhe rode a horse to keep his word

Published on Feb 16, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe rode a horse at a bullock cart race held at Nimgaon Dawadi located in Maval Taluka on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 09:12 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe has set the ball rolling for the upcoming civic elections by keeping a promise he made to the voters. Earlier, Kolhe had promised the voters of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency that he would ensure that bullock cart races will resume, and when that happens, he will ride a horse. On Wednesday, Kolhe began his campaign by doing just that.

The race was held at Nimgaon Dawadi located in Maval Taluka

Kolhe said, “I had promised the voters a bullock cart race and also me riding a horse in the race, and I was able to keep my word. Bullock cart races are important to boost rural economy.”

According to the locals, it is a tradition that a horse rides before a bullock cart race to cheer them up and also show the directions.

Kolhe who was recently criticised for his portrayal of Nathuram Godse in a movie Who Killed Gandhi said, “I performed this role before joining politics. I would never support Nathuram, this is a part of acting. The movie which is now running on OTT platforms was shot way back in 2017.”

