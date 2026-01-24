Whirlpool introduces ozone air technology

Whirlpool, which operates a large manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon near Pune, has introduced advanced Ozone Air Refresh Technology in its range of washing machines. The technology uses ozone gas instead of water and detergent to gently refresh garments. An in-built ozoniser converts atmospheric oxygen into ozone, which is released into the drum to break down odour-causing molecules and eliminate bacteria. The washing machines also feature Whirlpool’s 6th Sense Technology. The technology uses ozone gas instead of water and detergent to gently refresh garments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Innovative Research key to startup growth

Pune: Innovative and technology-driven research is essential for startups to scale and succeed, according to experts speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Science and Technology Park, Pune, on the occasion of National Startup Day. The discussion, titled “Power-Packed Fireside Brainstorming on Building 10 Million USD Deeptech Startups in Three Years”, focused on the role of creative research, innovation, and deep-tech capabilities in building globally competitive startups.

Seoul Dak expands presence in Pune

Pune: Seoul Dak, a Korean quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand, has expanded its footprint in Pune with the opening of a new outlet in Wakad, following the successful launch of its Viman Nagar outlet. Located at Wbiz on Bhumkar Chowk Road, Wakad, the new outlet offers Seoul Dak’s signature Korean street food. “Wakad is an important addition to our Pune journey,” said Sean Lee, Founder of Seoul Dak. “It allows us to connect with more people who are curious about Korean food and open to trying new flavours.”