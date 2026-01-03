Pune: A 27-year-old man sustained burn injuries to his head after his wife allegedly poured boiling tea on him during a heated argument at their residence in Kothrud . The incident took place at around 10:30am on December 31 at Vasant Nagar on Paud road. Wife booked for scalding husband with hot tea after argument

Based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Deepak Gagade (27), a resident of Vasant Nagar, the Kothrud police have registered an FIR against his wife, Priya Ravi Gagade (22). According to the police, the couple has been married for two years, and Ravi works as a security guard. For the past two days, the couple had been frequently arguing over financial issues. An argument had also taken place on Monday night over the same reason.

On Tuesday morning, Priya, who was reportedly still angry, tried speaking to her husband. Ravi allegedly ignored her and pretended to be asleep. The act further angered Priya, following which she allegedly poured boiling tea that was kept on the gas stove onto Ravi. As a result, Ravi suffered burn injuries, particularly to his forehead.

He was taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, from where the police were informed about the incident. After receiving medical treatment, Ravi approached the Kothrud police station and lodged a formal complaint. The case is being investigated.