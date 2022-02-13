Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Wife, five others booked for killing abusive husband
pune news

Wife, five others booked for killing abusive husband

PUNE A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her
A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her. The deceased has been identified as Akash Ashok Gorkhe, 28, a resident of Shivajinagar area of Dehu road, Haveli.

The arrested people have been identified as Soni Umesh Jogre, 31, Jyoti Akash Gorkhe, 19, both residents of Shivajinagar in Dehuroad, Haveli; and Ravi Dhanu Rathod, 29, a resident of Ambedkar road in Dehuroad, according to the police.The police are on a lookout for three others in the case.

The police were investigating a missing person case registered on January 30. He is married to the 19-year-old arrested woman who plotted the murder along with other arrested and the three others killed and dumped his body.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dehu road police station.

