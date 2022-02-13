Home / Cities / Pune News / Wife, five others booked for killing abusive husband
pune news

Wife, five others booked for killing abusive husband

PUNE A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her
A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 08:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A woman and two others have been arrested for killing her husband for being physically abusive towards her. The deceased has been identified as Akash Ashok Gorkhe, 28, a resident of Shivajinagar area of Dehu road, Haveli.

The arrested people have been identified as Soni Umesh Jogre, 31, Jyoti Akash Gorkhe, 19, both residents of Shivajinagar in Dehuroad, Haveli; and Ravi Dhanu Rathod, 29, a resident of Ambedkar road in Dehuroad, according to the police.The police are on a lookout for three others in the case.

The police were investigating a missing person case registered on January 30. He is married to the 19-year-old arrested woman who plotted the murder along with other arrested and the three others killed and dumped his body.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dehu road police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out