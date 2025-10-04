Wildlife attacks cause heavy crop losses; only 1–2% compensated: GIPE Study

A recent study by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD) at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, has revealed that farmers in Maharashtra suffer annual crop losses ranging between ₹10,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore due to wildlife attacks. Shockingly, only 1–2% of these losses are compensated. Even in regions like Marathwada and Khandesh, where forest cover is low, many farmers reported abandoning crops altogether because of frequent wildlife attacks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Titled “Human–Wildlife Conflicts: An Estimation of Net Agricultural Losses in Maharashtra,” the report was released on October 3 by GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal. The study was led by Dr Gurudas Nulkar, Vaidehi Dandekar, and independent researcher Milind Watve, and was based on interviews with 1,200 farmers across the state between July 2024 and July 2025.

The findings show that 54% of farmers had stopped growing at least one crop due to repeated destruction by wild animals, while 62% reduced their cultivated area. Even in regions like Marathwada and Khandesh, where forest cover is low, many farmers reported abandoning crops altogether because of frequent wildlife attacks.

Though compensation is mandated under the Right to Services Act (2015), the study found that most farmers either don’t file claims or receive minimal payouts due to lengthy procedures and lack of awareness.

“Farmers receive only 1–2% of their actual losses,” said Dr Nulkar. “The compensation system urgently needs reform.”

The Wild Boar was identified as the most destructive species, affecting over 80% of respondents. In Konkan, langurs and macaques trouble nearly two-thirds of farmers, while nilgai and sambar are major threats in Marathwada and Vidarbha. Smaller animals like porcupines, gaur, leopards, and hares cause significant localised damage.

“The issue isn’t ecology versus economics—it’s coexistence,” said Milind Watve. “If farmers continue to bear such losses, we risk escalating conflict and endangering both livelihoods and wildlife.”

GIPE is now drafting policy recommendations based on the study, expected to be submitted to the state government within a month.