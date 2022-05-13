Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will fight RS polls as an independent candidate: Sambhaji Raje Bhosale

PUNE: Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that he will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party
Published on May 13, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that he will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party. Six RS seats from the state will fall vacant in July.

Bhosale entered the RS in 2016 from the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and contested the Upper House polls on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket in 2009.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and great-grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj announced the launch of group ‘Swarajya’.

Bhosale has been vocal about the Maratha community’s struggle to get a quota in government jobs and education.

“As per the previous arrangements, the BJP had three, and the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress had one each. As per the current arithmetic in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP can win only two seats, so I will contest the third seat on my own, as neither side can bag it on their own. I shall meet all parties and seek their support,” Sambhajiraje said.

